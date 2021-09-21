Advertisement

Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at bar

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a bar in the city of Eau Claire.

According to the health department, the exposure occurred on Sept. 11 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at The Bull Pen Bar, which is located on Bellinger Street in Eau Claire. The health department is advising anyone who was at this location during the time of the exposure and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Headache
  • Diarrhea
  • New loss of taste or smell

In the City of Eau Claire, there are six COVID-19 testing locations available by appointment. You can see a full list from the ECCCHD on their website.

For more information on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and other data and metrics, you can visit the data hub on the ECCCHD website.

