Eau Claire health department notifying public of potential COVID-19 exposure at bar

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a bar in the city of Eau Claire.

According to the health department, the exposure occurred on Sept. 11 from 2:30 until 5 p.m. at The Bull Pen Bar, which is located on Bellinger Street in Eau Claire. The health department is advising anyone who was at this location during the time of the exposure and is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

Diarrhea

New loss of taste or smell

In the City of Eau Claire, there are six COVID-19 testing locations available by appointment. You can see a full list from the ECCCHD on their website.

For more information on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and other data and metrics, you can visit the data hub on the ECCCHD website.

