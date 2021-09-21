Advertisement

Gundersen Health System preparing to offer third vaccine dose, awaiting FDA guidance

By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is making preparations to provide a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a wider group of people.

Based off of a CDC recommendation last month, Gundersen has been offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to immunocompromised people.

Vaccine Expert Dr. Raj Naik says those who’ve received an organ transplant, have received a stem cell transplant within the last two years, and people with other requirements may need a third dose to give them greater protection against COVID-19.

“Those who have immunocompromising conditions, or are on medications that compromise their immune systems, don’t respond as well to the vaccines,” Naik said. “A third dose was recommended several weeks ago and those people have been receiving doses since that time.”

A group of FDA vaccine advisers on Friday recommended booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 65 and older, as well as people 16 and older who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The FDA is expected to make its official recommendation later this week, which will guide Gundersen in its vaccine disbursement.

“We’re in a good position to be able to deliver vaccines once we have the final recommendations,” Naik said. “There were a few details that weren’t spelled out, like would they be given at eight months, or six months, and to whom it would be given.”

Naik says he’s seen some confusion about the process of getting the third dose approved, but he wants to assure the community that discussions are playing out like they’re supposed to.

“There are advisory committees for both the FDA and the CDC, neither the FDA or the CDC are absolutely bound to follow these advisory committees, but they exist because they want an independent voice of science to help them make the best decision,” Naik explained.

An advisory committee for the CDC is also set to meet this week on the topic of booster shots before the agency can issue its own recommendation.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
Parents voice concerns over COVID-19 protocols in schools
Parents express concerns on COVID-19 protocol in schools
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

The Eau Claire Area School District Board postponed Monday's meeting until Sept. 27 because...
ECASD Board reschedules meeting after people refuse to wear masks
Easton Brunett is competing in the USA Mullet Championships.
Mineral Point 11-year-old competing in USA Mullet Championships
Crews work to restore the "Forward" statue and the one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, which were...
“Forward” & Heg statues reinstalled after being toppled during last year’s protests
Viterbo Opens Military Student Center
Viterbo Opens Military Student Center
After a year delay, because of the pandemic, Ryder Cup week is finally here.
Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County