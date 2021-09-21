Lester wins 200th, Cards down Brewers for ninth straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 for their ninth consecutive win.

The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their grip on the second NL wild card.

They remained three games ahead of Cincinnati for the final postseason spot, with San Diego four games back and Philadelphia 4 1/2 games behind.

Milwaukee’s magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.

9/20/2021 10:36:57 PM (GMT -5:00)

