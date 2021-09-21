Advertisement

Pablo Center invites you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Falling through September, local artists will have the chance to paint the Chippewa Valley across the Chippewa Valley, with the Pablo Center’s annual Go Paint! event.

Across five days anyone can try their hand at painting a west central Wisconsin landscape, as part of the Plein Air Art Festival.

But can you paint a landscape in just two hours? How about in one?

As part of the kickoff event on Saturday, painters 18 and under can get involved with the Youth Quick Paint challenge.

Beginning at 11 a.m. artists will have just one hour to create their landscape masterpiece from right here around the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.

The supplies will be provided and art instructors will be available to help.

“We’ll have painters spread out all over the confluence area painting beautiful works of art right before your eyes,” says Rose Dolan-Neill, Pablo Center arts manager. “The public are definitely invited to come and watch that happen it can be really magical to see a blank canvas just transforming in front of your eyes.”

Artists 18 and under are invited to paint for free, adults participating in the two-hour Adult Quick Paint do have to register.

“It’s just the scope for the imagination, we can’t help but be creative in this environment and want to take photos and try to paint everything and capture it because we’re so surrounded by beauty, its really overwhelming at times,” says Dolan-Neill.

See here for a full list of Go Paint! events happening Sept. 25- Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

Latest News

GO PAINT! CHIPPEWA VALLEY
GO PAINT! CHIPPEWA VALLEY
Dairy margin coverage payments coming again soon for farmers
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County
Woman charged with homicide in Jackson County