Pablo Center invites you to Go Paint! Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Falling through September, local artists will have the chance to paint the Chippewa Valley across the Chippewa Valley, with the Pablo Center’s annual Go Paint! event.

Across five days anyone can try their hand at painting a west central Wisconsin landscape, as part of the Plein Air Art Festival.

But can you paint a landscape in just two hours? How about in one?

As part of the kickoff event on Saturday, painters 18 and under can get involved with the Youth Quick Paint challenge.

Beginning at 11 a.m. artists will have just one hour to create their landscape masterpiece from right here around the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers.

The supplies will be provided and art instructors will be available to help.

“We’ll have painters spread out all over the confluence area painting beautiful works of art right before your eyes,” says Rose Dolan-Neill, Pablo Center arts manager. “The public are definitely invited to come and watch that happen it can be really magical to see a blank canvas just transforming in front of your eyes.”

Artists 18 and under are invited to paint for free, adults participating in the two-hour Adult Quick Paint do have to register.

“It’s just the scope for the imagination, we can’t help but be creative in this environment and want to take photos and try to paint everything and capture it because we’re so surrounded by beauty, its really overwhelming at times,” says Dolan-Neill.

See here for a full list of Go Paint! events happening Sept. 25- Oct. 1.

