Packers ask fans to help them combat long lines at home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers brought in a win, and more than 77,000 fans to Lambeau Field Monday night.

Fans said while the game was great, the lines were a little too long for their liking.

The Packers said while technical difficulties and short staffing played a part, fans showing up to their gates right before kick off was the main culprit for the longer wait times. They said it’s pretty normal to see that during night games, as people are coming to the stadium straight from work.

“The queues were moving well, it was just people were arriving to the queues so close to kick off that we just had some back ups and delays for people getting into the seats,” Aaron Popkey, the director for public affairs for the Packers said.

While electronic may be tricky for some like Liz VanHoff who has been a ticket holder for 30 years, Popkey said overall the electronic tickets gave people very little trouble at the game.

“It’s very confusing. I’m not one to be into all this new video and what not. The kids always have to help me,” VanHoff said.

Concession stand lines also deemed longer than usual for fans. Popkey said that is most likely due to their lack of volunteers.

”Our concession stands are ramping up to our full capacity in terms of staffing. so that’s something we continue to work through, in fact we had a job fair this week and will continue to hold job fairs for people who may be interested in working on a game day,” Popkey said.

Moving foward the Packers just ask that fans continue to be patient with volunteers in all lines.

They also ask that those going to the game show up to their gate early, have their phone charged, their brightness up and their ticket ready.

