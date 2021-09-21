Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss.
The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17. Green Bay won its ninth straight home opener.
The Packers got thumped 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1.
Against Detroit, the Packers looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons. Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards. The Lions blew a 17-14 halftime lead and fell to 0-2.
