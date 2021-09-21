Advertisement

Packers dominate 2nd half, bounce back to beat Lions 35-17

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts on a sombrero on teammate Green Bay...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts on a sombrero on teammate Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after their game against the Detroit Lions NFL football game Monday, Sept 20. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss.

The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 35-17. Green Bay won its ninth straight home opener.

The Packers got thumped 38-3 by New Orleans in Week 1.

Against Detroit, the Packers looked more like the team that went 13-3 in each of coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons. Rodgers went 22 of 27 for 255 yards and surpassed John Elway for 10th all-time in passing yards. The Lions blew a 17-14 halftime lead and fell to 0-2.

9/20/2021 10:36:43 PM (GMT -5:00)

