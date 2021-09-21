Advertisement

Proposal to turn motel into apartments moves on to Eau Claire City Council

Regency Inn and Suites
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to turn an Eau Claire motel into apartments moves another step forward Monday night.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission voted to recommend approval of rezoning the Regency Inn property on S. Hastings Way, and to adopt the general development plan for apartments.

Applicant Doug Clark is proposing to convert the existing Regency into a 53-unit apartment building with a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom units.

The proposal now goes to the Eau Claire City Council.

In December, the Eau Claire City Attorney’s Office filed a lawsuit for closure and sale of the motel. At the time, Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said that all other alternatives to work with the owners of the property failed to remedy issues with crime at the motel.

