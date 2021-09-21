Ryder Cup 2020 tees off in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - After a year delay because of the pandemic, it’s finally Ryder Cup week at Whistling Straits. The Sheboygan County golf course hosting the U.S. versus Europe golf event.

Crowds are starting to gather at Whistling Straits.

“We were going to come last year, but you know that fell through, so we made it a point to make it this year,” says Diane Brendel from Illinois.

And excitement is building. Ryder Cup 2020 has teed off with practice rounds starting on Tuesday. According to Ryder Cup Volunteer, Bob Jarchow, “This is the greatest sporting event of all. This tops the Super Bowl, World Series. You take individual golfers who play singles most of the time, you’re going to put them together in a team format. It’s a great event to watch.”

And Bob Jarchow will have a great view once competition starts on Friday. He’s a grandstand marshal, who will be working both the first tee and the 18 green this weekend.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet people and talk to them and just help them enjoy their experience at Whistling Straits,” adds Jarchow.

And there are plenty of people enjoying all Whistling Straits has to offer. Swarms of fans were following both the Americans and Europeans around the course.

“Just want to see my favorite golfers today, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. I love those guys, have been a big fan, and love golf,” says Aaron Hubbard from Illinois.

And the setting is perfect for golf lovers, great vantage points to watch all of the action either live on a green, or on one of the massive big screens.

“I’m going to walk around, I’ve never seen the course before. So, I’m going to walk around and just enjoy some golf,” says volunteer Barb Huibregtse.

While there’s still much more action to come, there are no complaints and only compliments. Mike O’Reilly is the Director of Golf Operations for Kohler. He says, “Our traffic team does an amazing job getting everyone in. The spectators on the golf course are moving along well. Concessions are going pretty well so far, so it’s been a great first day.”

A good start to what is expected to be an amazing week on the course.

