Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of Wisconsin state senator André Jacque’s office say the senator has been discharged from the hospital.

As previously reported, Jacque (R-De Pere) was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 in August. According to Jacque’s office, the senator was discharged on Tuesday, saying he is doing “much better.”

However, they add Jacque has “a ways to go” due to respiratory and occupational therapy, and is “feeling good mentally, breathing well, and making substantial progress toward regaining his health.”

In addition, officials with Jacque’s office say he is in touch with his staff on legislative and district issues.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Jacque was first confirmed to be hospitalized on Tuesday, August 17. At the time of the test result, Jacque said he was largely asymptomatic. In a statement provided by Jacque’s office at the time, the senator wrote he tested positive at the end of the prior week.

On Friday, August 20, state representative Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) posted on Facebook that the senator was in “serious need of your prayers”, and added Jacque was in the hospital with “COVID induced pneumonia.”

A few days later, staff with the senator’s office confirmed Jacque was breathing with a ventilator, saying he had been intubated and put on the ventilator during the evening of Monday, August 23. At that time, his staff confirmed Jacque’s condition was stable.

On Tuesday, Jacque’s office says the senator and his family want to thank everyone for the prayers and good wishes that are “making his recovery possible.”

Jacque’s wife, Reneé, e-mailed this statement exclusively to Action 2 News regarding her husband’s hospitalization on August 30th:

“My children and I are filled with humble gratitude for the remarkable, compassionate medical professionals that are working tirelessly to care for Andre in the hospital. Speaking on my family’s experience, 5 of our 8 family members tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 3 fully vaccinated people in our family, there was one breakthrough case of COVID-19 with mild symptoms. While vaccination is a personal choice, I ask that those individuals who are eligible and able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine please consider placing their trust in the medical professionals who recommend it. These professionals, and their peers, are those whom we have also placed our trust in to care for my husband. We are so thankful for the generous outpour of heartfelt well wishes and sincere prayers for Andre and for our family.”

Senator Jacque serves the 1st Senate District, which covers all of Door and Kewaunee Counties, as well as portions of Brown, Calumet and Manitowoc Counties.

