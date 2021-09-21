Advertisement

Stoughton manufacturer cites labor shortage for wage increase decision

"Help wanted" sign
"Help wanted" sign(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton manufacturing company has increased the hourly wages for its production team for the second time in a year in response to a labor shortage.

Stoughton Trailers noted Tuesday that it’s having trouble in filling positions, due to a local and national labor shortage. Chief Human Resources Officer John Walsh explained that they increased wages for a second time to stay competitive.

“Business continues to be very strong, with surging trailer orders that will keep us very busy into 2023,” Walsh said. “To keep up with demand, we need to continue hiring at a brisk pace. Stoughton is a rewarding place to work, and we provide numerous opportunities for advancement so team members can have a long, fulfilling career with us.”

The company has raised its beginning, entry-level hourly pay for assemblers and painters by $2 per hour each, to $18 and $20.25, respectively. Welders will also see a pay increase to $20 per hour.

Stoughton Trailers pushed to hire 300 workers last year, saying they had a near-record number of trailer orders in the fourth quarter of the year.

Those looking to work at the company can visit its website.  

