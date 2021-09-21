Advertisement

Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening

An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove...
An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove a semi that was blown over by strong winds from storms that came through Wisconsin on Monday, September 20, 2021.(Duane Wolter / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) - Strong storms caused damage to parts of Wisconsin Monday evening.

A tornado-warned storm in northern Trempealeau County resulted in damage to at least two structures, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse.

The line of storms that passed through had wind gusts recorded as high as 70 miles per hour while also bringing heavy rain and small hail to most of western Wisconsin. The most significant damage reported from the storms was a porch and four-seasons room at a residence being damaged, with a pole barn being destroyed near the Town of Chimney Rock. A 70 miles per hour gust was recorded in Independence, while a gust of 58 miles per hour was recorded near French Island in La Crosse. Winds toppled a semi on Highway 93 at the intersection of County Road VV near the town of Chimney Rock, blocking traffic for over an hour. Debris that appeared to potentially be from a house that was damaged was reported by law enforcement on County Road D south of Strum in Trempealeau County.

In Winona County, emergency services personnel reported dime-sized hail at the intersection of Interstate 90 and Highway 43 in Wilson, Minn. Quarter-inch hail was recorded near Fountain City in Buffalo County. Lightning also caused a house fire in Houston, Minn., according to law enforcement officials. Further south, another tornado-warned storm produced a funnel cloud north of Hillsboro in Vernon County, according to public observers who relayed the information to emergency management. A tree that fell onto a power line in Boscobel, located in northern Grant County, caught on fire. A roof was blown off of a shed in rural Richland County near Viola.

