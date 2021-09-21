Advertisement

Tommy Thompson on water skiing: ‘I know you think I’m nuts’

The interim University of Wisconsin president says he got on the skis earlier this month.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tommy Thompson says people may think he was “nuts” for water skiing at age 79, but the interim University of Wisconsin president says he got on the skis earlier this month to “give it to the old college try” before summer ends. Thompson had surgery Thursday to have his bicep reattached to the tendon after being injured while skiing. Thompson told reporters at an online news conference Tuesday that, “I know you think I’m nuts.” Thompson says he will be back on water skis next summer and plans to go snow skiing this year.

