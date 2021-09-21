Trempealeau County storm damage
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Some people in Trempealeau County are cleaning up storm damage.
A line of storms rolled through the area around 6 p.m. Monday, September 20, which included a tornado warning.
Highway 93 was closed for about an hour due to an overturned semi. That happened at 93 and County Highway VV, near Independence.
A farm near that same intersection sustained quite a bit of damage with several buildings on the property destroyed.
