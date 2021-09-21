Advertisement

Trempealeau County storm damage

Trempealeau Co. storm damage
Trempealeau Co. storm damage(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Some people in Trempealeau County are cleaning up storm damage.

A line of storms rolled through the area around 6 p.m. Monday, September 20, which included a tornado warning.

Highway 93 was closed for about an hour due to an overturned semi. That happened at 93 and County Highway VV, near Independence.

A farm near that same intersection sustained quite a bit of damage with several buildings on the property destroyed.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Latest News

clark
Clark County Woman Turns Tragedy into Mission to Help Others
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/20/2021 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/20/2021 10 p.m.
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend
food
Helping Food Insecure in the Coulee Region
kid
Pfizer Says Vaccine is Effective for Kids 5-11