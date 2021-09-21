Advertisement

UW System returns to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction

Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students...
“Every student I talk to wants to be back in class, and that’s where they belong,” Thompson said.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin System President, Tommy Thompson, is announcing that UW-System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person undergraduate instruction for Fall 2021.

According to a release from the UW System, and according to Thompson, Systemwide, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are being delivered in person.

That percentage exceeds the goal of 75 percent that Thompson set in February, despite 2020 and 2021 being academic years in which more classes than usual were delivered remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompson also is announcing that several universities surpassed the 75 percent threshold, and that 12 of the System’s 13 universities hit the threshold.

“Every student I talk to wants to be back in class, and that’s where they belong,” Thompson said. “There is so much enthusiasm on the campuses I’ve visited this fall. I thank the staff, faculty, and administrators for making that happen and meeting this goal while also prioritizing student and employee health and safety.”

