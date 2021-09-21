Advertisement

Viterbo University opens center for military students

By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veteran students have a new space to congregate at Viterbo University.

The university officially opened its Military Aligned Student (MAS) Center on Tuesday.

Military Aligned Student Support and Recruitment Director Keith Purnell says the MAS program began in 2017, aiming to help veterans integrate into college and civilian life.

Viterbo staff wanted to provide a dedicated site for studying and socializing, a gesture which makes veteran Andrew Lindell feel valued by the university.

“As a veteran here going to Viterbo, I am blown away by how much Viterbo does for its veterans,” Lindell expressed. “I feel greatly appreciated, not just as a person, or a student, or a veteran, but in all of those categories at the same time.”

Interim President Rick Trietly says Viterbo is committed to providing more support for veteran students in the future, with the hope to create an even larger space for them sooner rather than later.

