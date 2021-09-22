18th Annual Boy Scouts of America Leadership Dinner on October 19, 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America provides youth programs to boys and girls in ten counties in northwestern Wisconsin. Their programs focus on character development and leadership training which helps young people be prepared for life.

The 18th Annual Leadership Dinner will be held Tuesday, October 19th at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 715-598-5692. A night to honor Jake & Peg Leinenkugel with the Good Scout Award during the event.

Mark Johnson, one of the stars of the 1980 Miracle on Ice United States men’s hockey team that won the gold medal at Lake Placid, New York, and the current head coach of the University of Wisconsin Women’s hockey team will be the guest speaker. The Badgers have now won five national championships under Coach Johnson.

For more information, you can go to this website: http://leadership.scouting.gives

