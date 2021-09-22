Advertisement

18th Annual Boy Scouts of America Leadership Dinner on October 19, 2021

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America provides youth programs to boys and girls in ten counties in northwestern Wisconsin. Their programs focus on character development and leadership training which helps young people be prepared for life.

The 18th Annual Leadership Dinner will be held Tuesday, October 19th at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 715-598-5692. A night to honor Jake & Peg Leinenkugel with the Good Scout Award during the event.

Mark Johnson, one of the stars of the 1980 Miracle on Ice United States men’s hockey team that won the gold medal at Lake Placid, New York, and the current head coach of the University of Wisconsin Women’s hockey team will be the guest speaker. The Badgers have now won five national championships under Coach Johnson.

For more information, you can go to this website: http://leadership.scouting.gives

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove...
Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening
Trempealeau Co. storm damage
Trempealeau County storm damage
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms

Latest News

TWENTY TWENTY-TWO OPENS
TWENTY TWENTY TWO WRAP
The new Mondovi coffee shop celebrates its grand-opening Wednesday morning.
New coffee shop moves into Mondovi
New coffee shop opens in Mondovi (9/22/2021) WEAU Live 3
New coffee shop opens in Mondovi (9/22/2021) WEAU Live 3
Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts Leadership Dinner (9/22/2021)
Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts Leadership Dinner Interview (9/22/2021)