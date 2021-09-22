Advertisement

2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges

By Wyatt Heller
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two evacuees from Afghanistan will face federal charges for crimes allegedly committed at Fort McCoy.

Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor through the use of force. The victim was not yet 16 years old, according to an indictment.

Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her.  The indictment alleges that the assault occurred on September 7, 2021.

Both men made initial appearances in Madison on September 16 and are being detained at the Dane County Jail. 

Noori and Imaad are scheduled for arraignment Thursday, September 23.

If convicted, Noori faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the charges alleging use of force, and a maximum penalty of 15 years on the other two charges.  Imaad faces a maximum penalty of 10 years. 

These cases are not related, according to a Justice Department news release.

