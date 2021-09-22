40th Annual Rural Life Day in Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The 40th Annual Rural Life Day took place Wednesday morning at Castle Rock Organic Farms in Osseo.

It was moment to celebrate and thank farmers.

Mass was celebrated by Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the La Crosse Diocese.

Callahan, who is from Chicago, has spent more than half of his 44 years as a priest in rural settings, including Peoria and La Crosse.

He says there is always something different to appreciate.

“Truer words were never spoken. It’s God’s country. It’s truly God’s country,” said Callahan.

The Bishop calls the beauty and the bounty of rural land “A picture of heaven.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.