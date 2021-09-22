Advertisement

Apple picking season is upon us, but some orchards crops have turned into bad apples

First day of fall means apple picking season
First day of fall means apple picking season(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first day of Fall means “apple picking season” is just getting into full swing.

Some orchards throughout the state are doing golden, but for others, it’s a bushel of bad news.

Robertson Orchards of Door County in Sturgeon Bay says harvest usually begins after the first week of September, but this year everything started to ripen at the end of August.

“Our crop is just about as it normally is, up and down the peninsula. So far it’s pretty standard, we still have the same clientele, we still have the same people who love coming out here,” said Skipp Robertson, owner of Robertson Orchards.

Being by the lake, helped protect Robertson’s 13 crops from frost and hail.

Other orchards, however, weren’t so fortunate.

“Our apple crop is about a third of what it typically is, due to the frosty conditions and the really low temperatures that occurred in May while the apple trees were budding,” said Lisa Koepp, Everflow Farm and Orchard.

The Everflow Farm and Orchard in Bonduel received more than 250 bushels from Robertson Orchards.

“People are still coming out, they’re a little bummed that we don’t have pick your own this year, we chose to not have pick your own and go the pre-picked route. So if you come out, we still do have apples, they’re already picked, bagged in our coolers in the apple store,” said Koepp.

Robertson Orchards is also providing apples to other orchards in the state, one in Berlin and another in Niagara.

Apple picking season usually goes until the end of October for Northeast Wisconsin, meaning there’s still time to enjoy a fall tradition.

