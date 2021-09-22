Advertisement

CFUASD gives update on ACLU complaint investigation

There is no evidence that the District violated Wisconsin’s pupil discrimination law.
There is no evidence that the District violated Wisconsin’s pupil discrimination law.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Civil Liberties Union has reached a conclusion regarding an administrative complaint the ACLU filed against the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

The complaint details multiple instances in which former and current students experienced racial, sexual, and homophobic harassments by other students, staff and parents while on school property, according to the ACLU.

According to a release from CFAUSD, the investigation that CFUASD commissioned has concluded that there is no evidence that the District violated Wisconsin’s pupil discrimination law.

The investigator interviewed approximately 35 individuals, reviewed documents, and followed leads in developing the information needed to resolve this complaint.

The investigator interviewed all of the co-complainants, current and former administrators, and current and former staff members. The investigator also interviewed a parent of current students, several parents of former students, and an outside person.

The investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that “There is no evidence to conclude that the District has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District.”

CFAUSD says the District will continue its efforts to ensure that all students demonstrate respect for one another and for the diverse backgrounds that form the student body.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove...
Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening
Trempealeau Co. storm damage
Trempealeau County storm damage
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
A tornado passed through part of Trempealeau County, Wis. on Monday, September 20, 2021. A...
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado south of Strum Monday evening

Latest News

Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
The Interim Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management says UWEC is encouraged by the number of...
UWEC welcomes 2,100 new students to campus this Fall
Critical Condition: COVID-19 hits ‘Critical’ levels in 8 Wisconsin counties
Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people