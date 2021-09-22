CFUASD gives update on ACLU complaint investigation

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The American Civil Liberties Union has reached a conclusion regarding an administrative complaint the ACLU filed against the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

The complaint details multiple instances in which former and current students experienced racial, sexual, and homophobic harassments by other students, staff and parents while on school property, according to the ACLU.

According to a release from CFAUSD, the investigation that CFUASD commissioned has concluded that there is no evidence that the District violated Wisconsin’s pupil discrimination law.

The investigator interviewed approximately 35 individuals, reviewed documents, and followed leads in developing the information needed to resolve this complaint.

The investigator interviewed all of the co-complainants, current and former administrators, and current and former staff members. The investigator also interviewed a parent of current students, several parents of former students, and an outside person.

The investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that “There is no evidence to conclude that the District has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District.”

CFAUSD says the District will continue its efforts to ensure that all students demonstrate respect for one another and for the diverse backgrounds that form the student body.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.