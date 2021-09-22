Advertisement

Driver, Butler among Packers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver (80) during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Green Bay, Wis. The Vikings won 38-26. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WBAY) - Several former Green Bay Packers are nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

LeRoy Butler (S), Donald Driver (WR), Nick Collins (S), and Ryan Longwell (K) are among the Green and Gold alumni vying for a spot in Canton.

CLICK HERE for the full list of modern-era players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The list will be narrowed down to 18 finalists. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee will select the final 15.

The selection committee will meet in early 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove...
Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening
Trempealeau Co. storm damage
Trempealeau County storm damage
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
A tornado passed through part of Trempealeau County, Wis. on Monday, September 20, 2021. A...
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado south of Strum Monday evening