Eau Claire Heart Walk happening until Saturday

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People are encouraged to walk one to three miles anywhere, anytime between Wednesday and Saturday.

Cardiovascular disease remains the number one killer in Wis.

Funds raised through the walk are intended to help the American Heart Association fund research, teach CPR, and promote better health in the community.

Robert Wiechmann, M.D./Cardiothoracic Suregon & Physician and Champion of the EC Heart Walk, says promoting awareness is important.

“Anything we can do to promote awareness, to how people understand risk factors, to help people identify symptoms, and to help people live a healthy life is so important,” Wiechmann said.

The goal of the event is to raise $40,000. So far, $24,000 has been raised.

Heart information is posted in three Eau Claire parks: Carson, Pinehurst and Phoenix.

To register, visit the walk’s website.

