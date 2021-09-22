Advertisement

Enrollment at UW System schools drops 1%

Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said the past 18 months have been incredibly challenging(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Enrollment at University of Wisconsin System schools dropped 1% this fall compared with a year ago when it was down 2%. The university reported the preliminary figures on Wednesday. Enrollment was up 6% at the flagship Madison campus, an increase of 2,564 students over last year. But it was down at 10 of the 12 other four-year campuses. Only UW-Green Bay, which grew 3%, and UW-Superior, which was up 2%, had increases. The biggest drop was 11% at UW-Platteville followed by an 8% decline at UW-River Falls. Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said the past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for all of higher education.

