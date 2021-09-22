Advertisement

Furniture manufacturers are on backlog due to the pandemic

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The pandemic caused many to work from home, which may have inspired some home decor changes, including the furniture. Unfortunately, a lot of people had the same idea and furniture manufacturers are on backlog because of it.

“Because of our backlog, we can’t enter the orders fast enough,” said Kelly Taylor, President and CEO of Marshfield Furniture.

They are entering orders they received from the end of June and early July now.

Taylor said he has been in the business for over 42 years and he has never seen anything like this happen before. Marshfield furniture had to shut down operation for eight weeks starting in March 2020. The governor considered them nonessential workers.

“We were inundated with orders,” said Taylor. Taylor said that their vendors and many others were not prepared for the high demand which caused some raw material delays. They were out of certain fabrics and foams that they needed to make their couches.

That meant they could only produce at about 60% of their normal production for months because of the lack of materials. And unfortunately for customers, it impacted their pricing. The vendors raised their pricing so they had to do the same. Tayor says it wasn’t just them.

“Every furniture manufacturer has had to raise their pricing,” said Taylor.

Luckily since they get most of their supplies from America there is less of a price hike than places that rely on foreign products. But, that wasn’t the only obstacle. Lack of employees and not having enough delivery drivers also caused issues.

Regardless of their struggles, they continued to work hard to catch up. They’re working overtime each day during the week and Saturdays. With about 80 employees they produce 60 to 65 couches per day. Despite their best efforts, Kelly said they’ll likely be on backlog until next spring or early summer.

Kelly recommended you plan in advance 18-24 weeks for your furniture arrival.

If you’d like more information about Marsfield Furniture click here.

They’re also hiring. They are willing to train people who are inexperienced. Contact information can be found on their website.

