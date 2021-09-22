Advertisement

Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.(Dusanpetkovic // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner.

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.

The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas.”

The network will also feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere on its stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

You can expect to see on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films, like “Fuller House”, “The Wonder Years”, and “Back to the Future.”

In addition to new original titles, this season’s lineup includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

Click here for a look at the movie premieres scheduled for Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove...
Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening
Trempealeau Co. storm damage
Trempealeau County storm damage
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
A tornado passed through part of Trempealeau County, Wis. on Monday, September 20, 2021. A...
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado south of Strum Monday evening

Latest News

With daily death counts now over 2,000, officials are continuing to sound the alarm on the...
With COVID-19 deaths rising, hospitals are feeling the pressure
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Wisconsin: COVID-19 virus spread “critically high” in 8 counties
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees face a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
United Airlines says 97% of US employees have been vaccinated