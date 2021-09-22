Advertisement

Man dead after farming accident near Spencer

(KCRG)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A man died after a farming accident near Spencer Sunday morning. According the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the farm on Eau Pleine Road in the Town of Brighton around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a 65-year-old man reportedly fell into a TMR mixer. The man’s name has not been released.

The accident is still under investigation by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Officer.

