Mini-Art Meander

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) -

The annual Fall Splendor Art Meander was canceled last year due to the Covid outbreak, and this year, the group is returning in an abbreviated form. The dates are September 24, 25, and 26th from 10:00-6:00 on all days. There will be galleries in Chetek, Rice Lake, Shell Lake (Brickyard), and Spooner-watch for the yellow ART MEANDER signs!

Chetek-Artistic Innovations, Patricia Hamm 1626 8th Street ChetekRice Lake-Olive Branch Gallery, Janice & Dan Morris 2923 Moon Lake Dr. Rice LakeShell Lake-Brickyard Gallery, W9008 Brickyard Road Shell LakeSpooner-Purple Pelican, 137 Walnut St. SpoonerGypsy & the Frog, 237 Walnut St. Spooner

More galleries will be added, we will have addresses listed at the galleries listed above…

