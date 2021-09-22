New coffee shop moves into Mondovi

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -A new shop opened its door here in west central Wisconsin.

The new owner, founder, and barista out of Seattle is hoping to fuel your morning while creating a space to gather.

Located inside Hope Gospel Mission’s Bargain Center just off of Main Street, the unique partnership presents an opportunity to shop while you sip.

Twenty twenty-two’s Angela Stamper joins Hello Wisconsin Wednesday morning as well as Hope Gospel Mission’s Brett Geboy.

The coffee shop opens at 6 a.m. most mornings, encouraging online orders and walk-up orders at its to-go service window until Hope Bargain Center opens its doors at 10 a.m.

