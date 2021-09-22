New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens Saturday in Eau Claire County

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Saturday at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie.

The new testing site in northern Eau Claire County will be free for residents, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

“This new site will provide an additional location for residents in northwestern Wisconsin to access COVID-19 testing,” Aimee Wollman Nesseth, Coordinator for the Northwestern Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, said.

NEWS RELEASE: New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Opening on Saturday A new community COVID-19 testing site is... Posted by Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Its first three days of operation begin this Saturday:

Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, September 27 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will continue to be available after October 2, and future dates will be posted online. Eau Claire County currently has five COVID-19 testing sites that use the PCR test, as well as an antigen testing site that uses the rapid testing located at UW-Eau Claire.

People that should be tested include those age 1 or over who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, think they have been exposed to COVID-19, or have been told they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

For more information about COVID-19 symptoms and testing, you can visit the Eau Claire City-County Health Department website. For more information about the Northwest Wisconsin Community Testing Site, you can call the health department at 715-839-4718.

The Northwest Wisconsin Community Testing Site is a partnership between member counties of the Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Jacob’s Well Church, Eau Claire County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard.

