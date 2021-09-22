Advertisement

New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens Saturday in Eau Claire County

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be located at Jacob's Well Church in Lake Hallie.
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be located at Jacob's Well Church in Lake Hallie.(weau)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open Saturday at Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie.

The new testing site in northern Eau Claire County will be free for residents, according to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

“This new site will provide an additional location for residents in northwestern Wisconsin to access COVID-19 testing,” Aimee Wollman Nesseth, Coordinator for the Northwestern Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, said.

NEWS RELEASE: New COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site Opening on Saturday A new community COVID-19 testing site is...

Posted by Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Its first three days of operation begin this Saturday:

  • Saturday, September 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Monday, September 27 from 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The site will continue to be available after October 2, and future dates will be posted online. Eau Claire County currently has five COVID-19 testing sites that use the PCR test, as well as an antigen testing site that uses the rapid testing located at UW-Eau Claire.

People that should be tested include those age 1 or over who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, think they have been exposed to COVID-19, or have been told they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

For more information about COVID-19 symptoms and testing, you can visit the Eau Claire City-County Health Department website. For more information about the Northwest Wisconsin Community Testing Site, you can call the health department at 715-839-4718.

The Northwest Wisconsin Community Testing Site is a partnership between member counties of the Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Jacob’s Well Church, Eau Claire County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An emergency management vehicle blocks traffic on Highway 93 in Eleva as crews worked to remove...
Strong storms roll through Wisconsin Monday evening
Trempealeau Co. storm damage
Trempealeau County storm damage
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL...
Packers running back says father’s ashes found after losing them in end zone during game
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Four people found dead in western Wisconsin were killed in St. Paul
Fall allergies versus COVID-19 symptoms
The difference between allergy and COVID-19 symptoms

Latest News

Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Average number of COVID-19 cases nears highest level seen this year
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11