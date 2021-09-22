New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WEAU) - An Arizona man has been charged in a quadruple homicide investigation that began in Dunn County, Wis.

Prosecutors in St. Paul, Minn. have now charged 38-year-old Antoine Suggs with four counts of second-degree murder.

Suggs and his father, 56-year-old Darren Osborne, have also each been charged in Dunn County with four counts of hiding a corpse.

The charges are in connection to the deaths of Jasmine Christine Sturm, Matthew Isiah Pettus, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley and Loyace Foreman III, whose bodies were found in an SUV in a corn field in the Town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County on September 12. Autopsies show they all died of gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators believe that Suggs killed the four victims in the area of Seventh Street in St. Paul between 3:30 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. on September 12. At 4:30 a.m., Suggs placed phone calls to Osborne. Suggs was in the area of his father’s home when he placed the call which went unanswered.

Surveillance video from University Avenue and Eustis Street in St. Paul showed the Mercedes-Benz that the bodies were found in following a Nissan Rogue at 7:42 a.m. The complaint says Flug-Presley can be seen slumped over in the front passenger seat of the Mercedez-Benz in the same position in which her body was found in Wisconsin.

The complaint goes on to say both Suggs and Osbourne left their cell phones behind in Minnesota when they drove to Wisconsin in the Mercedes-Benz and Nissan Rogue. Video surveillance showed that both vehicles pulled into the parking lot of a gas station in Wheeler, Wis. around 12:08 p.m. The gas station is about 10 miles away from the cornfield where the Mercedes-Benz was recovered.

Osbourne was arrested and agreed to speak to investigators. He said Suggs showed up where he had spent the night around 5:00 a.m. on September 12. Suggs asked his father to follow him by driving his mother’s vehicle, the Nissan Rogue. He says he followed his son as they drove around St. Paul to various gas stations. Suggs told his father that he snapped and shot a couple of people.

Osbourne gave his son a ride to Minnesota from Wisconsin after they left the Mercedes-Benz in a cornfield. Osbourne denied knowing the bodies of the people his son shot were in the vehicle they abandoned. He says he dropped Suggs off in Minneapolis. Suggs turned himself in on Sept. 17 in Gilbert, Arizona, where he is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Officials say he had been living in the Phoenix area and had been recently traveling back and forth to Minnesota. Authorities say it’s unclear how he got back to Arizona.

Osborne is currently being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.

