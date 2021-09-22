Advertisement

Officials: Latest COVID-19 surge hasn’t peaked in Wisconsin

The 1,085 people hospitalized as of Tuesday was down slightly from the previous three days.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin health officials say the latest surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant has not yet peaked in the state. The seven-day average of new cases as of Tuesday was 2,857, nearly double what it was two weeks ago and at a level not seen since early January before the vaccine was widely available. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake says, “We are not at a plateau yet, we are not at a leveling off.” The 1,085 people hospitalized as of Tuesday was down slightly from the previous three days.

