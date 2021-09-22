Ryder Cup spectators encouraged to download on-site app

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Bigger crowds at Whistling Straits on Wednesday, for day two of practice rounds at the Ryder Cup. The Sheboygan County golf course expecting at least 40,000 people a day to take in the action. A app is now available for spectators to help with their overall course experience.

Anytime there are crowds like those taking in the Ryder Cup, Wi-Fi and cellphone reception is an issue. Spectators at the Ryder Cup say they are running into some issues when it comes to connections.

“It’s really slow, can’t get anything to load, can’t send a text but it’s fine - that’s not why I’m out here,” says Tim Walstra from Colorado.

Ryder Cup officials tell action two news they’ve had three extra cell towers installed at Whistling Straits to help boost reception for the crowds. The extra reception is important, especially since fans are being encouraged to download a Ryder Cup app, created in an effort to improve the spectator experience.

According to Kait Schnoebelen from Illinois, “They told you initially when you were buying your tickets to get the Ryder Cup app which gave you a lot of information coming into it, what you could bring in and everything, which was nice. But when you walked in, the course map, had a little QR code to download another Ryder Cup app.”

The interactive map app helps spectators track play, even identifying where, on the course, specific players can be found. It’s also useful for fans to find attractions on the course. “All in all, probably one of the better golf apps I’ve seen out there,” add Mark Turner from Ohio.

While the app is useful to see who’s playing where and to find concessions, many are finding the course map to be the most useful part. Kati Schnoebelen says, “It was helpful to kind of navigate where we wanted to go, because you could zoom in or out and kind of move the course around. So, in that aspect it was really helpful.”

And while visitors to the Ryder Cup say they’ll use the app to help them get around and find players, they know the real action is on the tees, fairways, and greens -- so they’ll be focused on that more than anything else.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.