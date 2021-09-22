Advertisement

Soldiers vaccinate nearly all Fort McCoy refugees against certain diseases

U.S. Army Col. Matthew Fandre, center right, Task Force McCoy surgeon, speaks with Soldiers...
U.S. Army Col. Matthew Fandre, center right, Task Force McCoy surgeon, speaks with Soldiers during the mass vaccination campaign at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 16, 2021, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)(Task Force McCoy - Operation Allies Welcome)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Soldiers at Fort McCoy were able to vaccinate nearly all Afghan refugees last week against a series of different diseases.

Over 97% of Afghans living temporarily on the military installation received vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella, as well as the chickenpox vaccine.

Unless a doctor determines a refugee is unable to receive a vaccination, evacuees are required to get one for the measles, COVID-19 and other diseases upon their arrival as condition of their humanitarian parole.

Operation Allies Welcome team members conducted the vaccine campaign from Sept. 16-21.

Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, senior Dept. of Defense mission commander of Task Force McCoy, thanked the task force for their efforts.

“I’m proud of the entire Fort McCoy team that has come together to protect our Afghan guests and the public at large,” Guthrie said. “The cooperation with the vaccination program among the Afghan population is very encouraging. Young and old, our guests have been very supportive of this effort.”

Last week, officials reported that U.S.-bound flights for evacuees who had been staying temporarily in third-country processing sites were halted after measles cases were discovered among several Afghans who had recently arrived. Military officials confirmed one case at Fort McCoy.

Officials also added more than 200 resettlement partners nationwide are working with local communities to help Afghans relocate.

