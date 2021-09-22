Advertisement

UWEC welcomes 2,100 new students to campus this Fall

The Interim Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management says UWEC is encouraged by the number of...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is announcing they’ve welcomed 2,100 new students for Fall semester.

According to a release from UWEC, the year-over-year comparison of incoming students at UWEC was flat compared to 2020.

Billy Felz, Interim Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management, says UWEC is encouraged by the number of students.

“That is a sign our students believe in UW-Eau Claire, and they want to benefit from the on-campus experience we continue to offer Blugolds,” said Felz. “We are encouraged by the number of students and the academic excellence of those students who joined us this fall. We remain focused on creating transformational learning opportunities for all our students.”

Although overall enrollment at UWEC dipped 4% compared to 2020, universities across the country have experienced double-digit losses in enrollment.

Felz also said UWEC has been able to weather the storm created by COVID-19 by making campus visits available and safe for students and their families.

