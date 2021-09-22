Veggie-loaded Salad
WI Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to use up the garden bounty this time of year.
Chop Chop Potato Salad
Ingredients
8 cups water
2 cups orange juice
1 lemon juice and peeled
1.5 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes
1 ripe avocado chopped
12 cherry tomatoes halved
1 Cucumber quartered
1 cup corn kernels
1 19 oz can black beans drained and rinsed
1/4 cup cilantro chopped
1/3 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp orange juice
1 lime juiced
1 Tbsp honey
1/2 tsp Chili powder
In a large pot, combine water, orange juice, lemon juice, and lemon peel. Add potatoes and bring to a boil. once boiling, cook for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
Once potatoes are cooked, cut in half and combine in a bowl with avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, black beans, and cilantro.
Place all ingredients for dressing in a bowl and whisk until well combined.
Add dressing to salad and toss.
