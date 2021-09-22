Advertisement

Veggie-loaded Salad

WI Potato and Vegetable Growers Association
(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to use up the garden bounty this time of year.

Chop Chop Potato Salad

Ingredients

8 cups water

2 cups orange juice

1 lemon juice and peeled

1.5 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes

1 ripe avocado chopped

12 cherry tomatoes halved

1 Cucumber quartered

1 cup corn kernels

1 19 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

1/4 cup cilantro chopped

1/3 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp orange juice

1 lime juiced

1 Tbsp honey

1/2 tsp Chili powder

In a large pot, combine water, orange juice, lemon juice, and lemon peel. Add potatoes and bring to a boil. once boiling, cook for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Once potatoes are cooked, cut in half and combine in a bowl with avocado, tomato, cucumber, corn, black beans, and cilantro.

Place all ingredients for dressing in a bowl and whisk until well combined.

Add dressing to salad and toss.

