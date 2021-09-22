Advertisement

Wisconsin hunters urged to submit samples for CWD

The nine-day gun hunting deer season begins Nov. 20.
The nine-day gun hunting deer season begins Nov. 20.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin deer hunters are being urged by state wildlife officials to submit samples for chronic wasting disease, which is still spreading throughout the state after first being detected nearly 20 years ago.

With the hunting season just beginning, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Wednesday asked hunters to help them collect data to track the disease’s spread.

“Every hunter has a role and obviously an interest in our deer population in the state,” Amanda Kamps, state wildlife health conservative specialist, said.

The nine-day gun hunting deer season begins Nov. 20.

