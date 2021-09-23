Amid threats, Oshkosh school board discusses its own safety

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - School board members in Oshkosh continue to see hostility and open threats during meetings tied to COVID-19 restrictions and masking requirements.

It happened again on Wednesday night.

This time as the school board met for its regular meeting just after a special meeting in closed session to discuss their own security and safety.

All of this, just weeks after an incident involving a shouting match between people in the audience of an Oshkosh School Board meeting over a mandatory masking policy, causing the meeting to be postponed.

Since then all meetings have been virtual.

Some of those who spoke in public comment Wednesday, expressed anger.

“We’re coming for you. Alright, that’s the way it is. We’re coming for you. That’s the bottom line,” said a man, who identified himself as Eric Lenz, and gave board members a warning.

“I think a lot of people in this room are treading on very thin ice, and you have a lot of people watching you right now. So you just better be ready. I know you all think you are going to get away with it, or you’re protected, but you’re not,” he added.

Just before Wednesday’s meeting, the board met in closed session to discuss its own safety and security.

Staff for Dr. Bryan Davis, district superintendent told us he was unavailable to do an interview discussing what might change as a result.

On the agenda, the measures were listed as “confidential.”

Previous meetings have drawn protestors outside.

The district won’t say how long the virtual meetings will last, but it is a part of the on-going discussion. More information is expected to be announced soon.

