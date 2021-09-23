Advertisement

Behind the scenes: Giant pumpkin growing

The 2021 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival is slated for Sept. 25 in Altoona.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -These aren’t your run of the mill, orange carving pumpkins, they’re ginormous and in a league of their own.

Saturday, pumpkin growers from across four states will haul their award-winning fruits to the badger state for the 2021 River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.

Giant pumpkin grower, Shannon Engel joins Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning, with a closer look at what it takes to grow a several-hundred pound orange giant.

The festival is open to fall enthusiasts of all ages showcasing pumpkins bigger than you have ever seen before.

The day will also include a pumpkin run, pumpkin dessert contest, rubber ducky race and kids pumpkin decorating.

See here for the pumpkin festival’s full day schedule.

