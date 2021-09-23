Advertisement

Carson Hinzman continues his football journey

Carson Hinzman
Carson Hinzman(weau)
By Duncan Goldberg
Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - Carson Hinzman of St. Croix Central continues his football journey by accepting a bid to the 2022 All-American Bowl, which features the top 100 high school recruits in the country.

Hinzman also talks about his dreams of playing in the NFL and where he will be playing College Football next season.

For more on Carson, https://aab.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/carson-hinzman-set-to-be-welcomed-to-2022-all-american-bowl-with-virtual-jersey-presentation/amp/#click=https://t.co/KtdTXtDzyl.

