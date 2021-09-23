Eau Claire to allow citizens to decide how it spends on some projects

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is set to become Wisconsin’s first city allowing citizens to determine how it spends some of their tax dollars.

The city is starting participatory budgeting. The process allows citizens to decide how some of the city’s budget is spent.

Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld said the city’s allocated $300,000 from its capital budget, which is typically used to build or renovate something, for the community to spend.

“This opens the door to everyone that wants to participate in it,” he said.

The city said a steering committee, known locally as “Empower Eau Claire,” creates rules and an engagement plan.

Residents then share and discuss ideas.

Volunteers then turn those ideas into proposals.

The community then votes for what it wants and the city funds the winning project.

“It allows them an opportunity that they have not had before to decide how they want those funds to be used,” Weld said.

He said he’s excited to see where the process leads the city, adding he thinks it’s a positive step for Eau Claire.

“The biggest part of it is they are actually a part of it,” Weld said. “They’re engaged with it. There’s that opportunity now for them to have that empowerment to make this happen.”

He said “Empower Eau Claire” is accepting proposals through the end of the year. People will likely vote next April or May on a separate ballot from the regularly scheduled spring election.

“Empower Eau Claire” is hosting an in-person meeting on Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center. The group will be discussing ideas. People can also learn about volunteering for the committee.

