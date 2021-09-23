Advertisement

Few COVID-19 vaccinated patients need intensive care

The hospital systems are among the first in the nation to report their COVID-19 hospitalizations by severity and vaccination status.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) MINNEAPOLIS - Two large hospital systems in the Upper Midwest say fully vaccinated people make up a minority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and an even lower number of people needing intensive care and ventilators. Minneapolis-based Allina Health reported 176 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 this week and that 22% are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, reported 159 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized this week at its facilities in the Dakotas and Minnesota, and that 10% are fully vaccinated. The hospital systems are among the first in the nation to report their COVID-19 hospitalizations by severity and vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

