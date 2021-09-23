Advertisement

Focus at Fort McCoy turning to Afghans’ resettlement

The evacuees from Afghanistan began arriving at Fort McCoy in Monroe County four weeks ago.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) - A federal official at Fort McCoy says a large number of Afghan refugees will soon be leaving the base for resettlement across the country.

The evacuees from Afghanistan began arriving at Fort McCoy in Monroe County four weeks ago and with more than 12,000 refugees, the base is near capacity.

The U.S. State Department’s task force leader at the fort, Skye Justice, says efforts so far have focused on meeting the Afghans’ immediate needs, such as health care or legal help to complete immigration paperwork. But now, Justice says the focus will turn to resettlement.

Sponsors in their new community will help the families start their new lives.

