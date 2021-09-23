Fond du Lac Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Police Department has announced one of their own has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to Police Chief Aaron Goldstein, 26-year-old Joseph Kurer, an officer with the department, has died from the disease. The officer’s death happened the day after his wife gave birth to a baby.

Police say Officer Kurer passed away on Sept. 22. His death is considered a line of duty death.

Officer Kurer was escorted from the hospital to a funeral home by a law enforcement procession overnight. Officers stood by his side until the services were complete.

Kurer had been with the Fond du Lac Police Department since August 6, 2018, and was a member of the Tactical Field Force Team, the Honor Guard Unit, Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and was also certified as a Field Training Officer.

Chief Goldstein says Kurer has received multiple awards, including the City of Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Chief Goldstein says Kurer is survived by his wife and two children, one of whom was born the night before Kurer died. He is also survived by his parents and sister.

Goldstein issued this statement late Wednesday night:

“Our entire Fond du Lac Police Department family mourns the passing of Officer Joseph Kurer. Our love and condolences go out to Joseph’s wife and children and all those with whom he served. We, as a police department family will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Joseph’s family. Joseph will be missed by everyone here.”

Police were unable to release information on the officer’s vaccination status.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released a statement offering support and prayers.

“Kathy and I were incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph Kurer, Fond du Lac police officer and member of the Wisconsin National Guard, who tragically passed away in the line of duty due to COVID-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his wife, kids, parents, and sister, and all of his loved ones, especially as they had just welcomed a new baby to the family the night before Officer Kurer’s passing. We are also thinking of the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac community, and we ask the people of Wisconsin to join us in extending offers of support and prayers as they mourn Officer Kurer’s passing,” reads Gov. Evers statement.

