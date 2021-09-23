Fun Fair connects community

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of people filled the Menomonie High School gym Wednesday for the Annual Fun Fair.

The Fun fair is an event looking to connect the community with opportunities.

15 organizations that partner with United Way of Dunn County shared what programs and resources they offer at the event.

United Way of Dunn County Executive Director, Jennifer Thatcher, says the fair is about helping people learn about what resources are out there.

“Oftentimes you don’t know where to go or where to look for resources when you’re in need, you might be totally fine this week, but next week I might not be able to pay rent. I need to know where to go, what to do, so this event really is an opportunity for them to get updated resources that are available to them,” said Thatcher.

United Way of Dunn County has been serving area communities for more than 50 years.

