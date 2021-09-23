Grand opening held for new Community Connections Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A trio of La Crosse organizations are providing a brand-new space for seniors to gather with one another.

The Community Connections Center is a joint venture between the La Crosse Parks and Rec Department, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC), and the La Crosse Public Library.

Parks and Rec Community Program Specialist Kat Craugh says the old La Crosse Footwear building provided the perfect opportunity for the groups to fully realize their vision of a new community space.

“We kind of redid this whole building, this used to be a different organization, so we got to choose the paint colors and pick out furniture and make the rooms what we wanted, which was really cool,” Craugh added.

The center gives seniors the chance to participate in various programs and classes through the three organizations.

The ADRC is also providing a daily meal through its Senior Nutrition Program.

ADRC Manager Carissa Pagel-Smith says the program not only offers a healthy meal, it also gives seniors a chance to interact in-person after many have been homebound over the last year.

“Our older adults are just looking for that space to connect, especially in a time in which we have our pandemic where many have been isolated,” Pagel-Smith explained. “It’s wonderful to have a space that folks can come in and casually just participate at their leisure, sign up for a class, enjoy a meal.”

The Community Connections Center is open from 9 AM - 1 PM every Monday through Friday, but hours may run longer on a given day depending on any programs or classes that are taking place.

