‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - British actor Tom Felton is getting treatment in a Wisconsin hospital after collapsing at the Ryder Cup.

Felton is best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies.

He was playing a celebrity match at Whistling Straits when he went down on the 18th hole.

Ryder Cup organizers say only that he experienced “a medical incident” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was photographed being driven away on a golf cart.

They provided no other information.

Felton turned 34 on Wednesday. 

