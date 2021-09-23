Advertisement

Kaul slams GOP election investigation, calls for gun laws

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is accusing Republicans of chasing conspiracy theories with a $680,000 taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election.

Kaul said Thursday that they should instead pass a pair of laws designed to reduce gun violence.

Kaul is a Democrat who is up for reelection next year. He appeared with a host of Democratic lawmakers and gun safety advocates at a news conference to renew the call for a universal background check and “red flag” law.

Both have been repeatedly rejected by Republicans who control the state Legislature. Republican legislative leaders had no immediate comment on what Kaul said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Suggs is charged with shooting and killing four people in St. Paul, Minn. before he and...
New details in quadruple homicide investigation: Suspect ‘snapped’ before killing 4 people
Afghan refugees, Mohammad Haroon Imaad (left) and Bahrullah Noori, are facing federal charges.
2 Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy face federal charges
Man dead after farming accident near Spencer
First day of fall means apple picking season
Apple picking season is upon us, but some orchards crops have turned into bad apples
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (9/23/21)
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Fond du Lac Police Officer dies from COVID-19 complications
Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public...
One-third of active COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County are children
A Republican-controlled Assembly committee on Wednesday approved the bill on a party line vote.
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill banning race theory