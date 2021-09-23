One-third of active COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County are children

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, provided an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report on Thursday.

Weideman provided an update on the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to COVID-19 in the county as well as recent vaccination numbers. Chippewa County is at a seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases of 45.4, or approximately at levels last seen in January. The percentage of positive cases this week is 206 cases out of 651 tests through Wednesday, or 31.6%. Last week, Chippewa County added 297 confirmed positive cases and a 7-day percent-positive mark of 31.9%. Of the 789 active COVID-19 cases, 33.5% are children (264), including 30.0% of all cases being children ages 4 to 18. 156 of the 264 active cases involving children are in Chippewa Falls, with nearly half (260) of active adult cases being in Chippewa Falls as well. 10 people are currently hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19, but none of them are children. More metrics are available on the Chippewa County COVID-19 data dashboard.

Chippewa County’s COVID-19 caseload and spread places the county in the severe risk category for COVID-19, which means the recommendation from the county’s health department is to limit indoor gatherings to less than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to less than 50 people with physical distancing. Masks are also recommended indoors, including at K-12 schools. As of Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 981 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with every other county in Wisconsin.

In Chippewa County, 33,582 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 51.9%. 31,831, or 49.2%, residents have completed their vaccination series. 750 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to Chippewa County residents last week, and so far this week, 163 doses have been administered. 85.9% of Chippewa County residents ages 65 and over are fully-vaccinated.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use for people ages 18 and over. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered by the Chippewa County DPH at its clinics. If an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for emergency use for people ages 12 to 15 and fully approved for people ages 16 and over, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 or visit the DPH’s COVID-19 Response Hub to find other vaccinators in the county in order to find a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

A vaccine clinic will be held at the Stanley Public Library in Stanley, Wis. on Monday, October 4 from 5 until 8 p.m. and provide both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

Thursday’s COVID-19 situation report is the first update on COVID-19 in Chippewa County since September 16 and are now held weekly until further notice. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

