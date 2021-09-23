Man pinned underneath vehicle dies in Dunn County

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) - Info is being given from Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd regarding a man being pinned under a vehicle and dying in Dunn County.

Authorities say 69-year-old Charles Best died Wednesday evening due to the incident.

Best was underneath a truck fixing something when it slipped into gear and pinned him underneath, Tuesday at Rowan Enterprises.

Best was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.

Sheriff Bygd is unaware if Best was an employee of the business.

Rowan Enterprises is a recycling center located in Elk Mound in Dunn County.

It is located on Country Road C, near the intersection of County Road C and County Road H.

