Mancino’s Grinders & Pizza celebrates 25 years

All proceeds from the event are going towards fighting homelessness in Eau Claire.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mancino’s Grinders & Pizza on Clairemont Avenue is celebrating 25 years in Eau Claire.

To honor the milestone Mancino’s hosted an event Wednesday, with all proceeds going to fight homelessness in Eau Claire.

The owners of Mancino’s, John and Samantha Biwer, say that it is excellent to give back.

“We are so excited for the turnout. It’s just been a wonderful 25 years and it’s like Sam said, it’s excellent to give back and it’s just an opportunity for us to go out with a bang and do everything that we can,” John Biwer said.

Mancino’s will be moving to a new location on Brackett Avenue and Hastings Way with an anticipated re-opening date set for Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

